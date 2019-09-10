BJP-ruled state govts protecting mob lynching accused: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state governments of diluting case against mob lynching cases accused. Speaking to mediapersons Owaisi said, "It is a clear cut fact that the BJP-led Jharkhand government is ensuring that all the cases that have been booked against the accused is diluted. There is a consistent pattern that wherever BJP is in power, the accused are being protected. The criminal cases of mob lynching against them are diluted. This is again a consistent behaviour of BJP ruled states to protect the accused who have beaten Muslims or Dalits which subsequently led to their death."