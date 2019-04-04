BJP and RSS are working to assault on culture and languages in South: Rahul Gandhi

After filing nomination from Kerala's Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, "I have come to Kerala to send a message that India is one, be it North, South, East or West. I felt that there is a assault on the idea of Kerala, South, that there is an assault taking place and an attack taking place on culture and language by RSS, BJP, Narendra Modi and I felt I gave a message to the country that I would stand from south India and north India. He further stated, "I understand that my brothers and sisters in CPM will now speak against me and attack me, but I am not going to say a word against the CPM in my entire campaign."