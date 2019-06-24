BJP, RSS have created sense of hatred for Muslims in this country: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted on the recent incident of Jharkhand man beaten by mob for hours and made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and later died. While speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "These kind of cases of mob lynching will never stop because BJP, RSS and other such kind of organisations have created a sense of hatred for Muslims in this country. Whoever (Muslim) they see, they see him as terrorist or a cow slaughter or anti-national. So, they have successfully created this kind of mindset. We are continuously asking them to stop these kinds of incidents but they always say that Muslims need to be deradicalized."