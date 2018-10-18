BJP, RSS believe in totalitarianism: Owaisi on Ram temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that the two believe in totalitarianism as they press on bringing an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple. Reacting to Bhagwat's speech on Ram temple, Owaisi said, "BJP and RSS believe in totalitarianism. The demand for an ordinance is a clear example when the nation is converted into totalitarianism. Mohan Bhagwat has shown ignorance of law as the Supreme Court has said that no law can be made for a particular religion."