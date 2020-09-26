BJP Reshuffle: Ram Madhav Replaced, Tejasvi Surya Heads Youth Wing

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, 26 September, announced a new team of the party's national office-bearers, replacing some key names and appointing Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya as the president of the party's youth wing.
The national vice presidents of the party include Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Mukul Roy, Baijayant Jay Panda, among others.
The party has replaced Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey as general secretaries with new faces, reported news agency PTI. The eight-member team of national general secretaries now includes Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwari, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia, besides BL Santosh as national general secretary (organisation).
Tejasvi Surya will be replacing Poonam Mahajan as the Yuva Morcha president.
Treasurer Appointed, Anil Baluni Appointed Chief Spokesperson
Rajesh Agarwal has been appointed as the treasurer of the party, while Amit Malviya will continue to remain in-charge of the party's national IT and social media.
The party has also increased the number of national spokespersons to 23, with Anil Baluni being the chief spokesperson and media in-charge.
‘May They Work Hard to Empower Poor’: PM Modi
Soon after the announcement, PM Narendra Modi congratulated the new team, saying he is is “confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication.” “May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised,” he added.
The reshuffle comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar where the BJP is fighting in a coalition with Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The elections will be held in three phases in late October and early November, with the results to be declared on 10 November.
