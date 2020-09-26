



In BJP rejig, Ram Madhav, others replaced; Tejasvi Surya promoted More

26 Sep 2020: In BJP rejig, Ram Madhav, others replaced; Tejasvi Surya promoted

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that it would replace senior leaders like Ram Madhav with fresh faces in a reshuffle of party posts.

Other leaders who have been replaced as general secretaries are P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, and Saroj Pandey.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya has been made the new chief of the youth wing.

Here are more details on the development.

Details: Purandeshwari, Dilip Saikia new general secretaries

NT Rama Rao's daughter Purandeshwari and MP from Assam's Mangaldoi, Dilip Saikia have been appointed as new general secretaries.

Tarun Chug, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, and CT Ravi have also been elected as new general secretaries.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja is now a party secretary, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been appointed as party vice president.

Fact: Tejasvi Surya replaces Poonam Mahajan as youth wing chief

Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, has been elected as the president of the party's young wing, the Yuva Morcha. He has replaced Poonam Mahajan in order to become the new chief.

Other details: Radha Mohan Singh, Mukul Roy appointed national VPs

Radha Mohan Singh, Mukul Roy, Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi, Bharti Shiyal, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, AP Abdullakutty have been appointed national vice presidents in the reshuffle.

As part of other appointments, K Laxman has been made head of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha.

Meanwhile, Jamal Siddiqui is new chief of the minority wing, while Lal Singh Arya new head of SC Morcha.

Spokespersons: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore new spokespersons

The saffron party has also increased the number of national spokespersons to 23, with MP Anil Baluni retaining the position of media in-charge and also elevated as the chief spokesperson.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sanju Verma, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Aparajita Sarangi, Heena Gavit, M Kikon, Nupur Sharma, Raju Bisht and KK Sharma have been named the new spokespersons for the BJP.

PM Modi: PM Modi congratulated the new team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those selected in the team.

He tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication."

"May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalized (sic)," PM Modi added.

Fact: You can check PM Modi's tweet here

Fact: The reshuffle comes ahead of crucial Bihar polls

The reshuffle has come ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in Bihar, where the BJP is contesting in a coalition with CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The elections will be held in three phases during October-November, and the results will be declared on November 10.



