BJP should put an end to their radicalised organisations: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reacted to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on Muslims and said that it is high time that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should put an end to their radicalised organisations. Reacting on Singh's comments, Owaisi said, "It is for the Home Minister to decide as to who is spreading radicalisation. It is their ideological sister organisations who are spreading radicalisation. He is right, it is not Muslims. It is for the party in power and Prime Minister to that how radicalise their own sister organisations have become. It is high time that they should put an end to such radicalised organisations." On a related note, Rajnath had said that Muslims have not allowed radicalisation.