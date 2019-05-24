BJP will have to work on their promises now as they have got huge mandate: Asaduddin Owaisi

While speaking to ANI, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that BJP will have to work on their promises now as they have got huge mandate given in this Lok Sabha elections. He said that the saffron party is huge and the electorate will seek answers from them on the basis of their work. He also expressed his views on the future of regional parties. Owaisi said, "There is future of regional parties and will always remain. BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties. BJP won 177 out of 300, where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value."