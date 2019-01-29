BJP President Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh pay last respect to George Fernandes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at George Fernandes' residence to pay last respects. Amit Shah was accompanied by party general secretaries Kailash Vijavargiya and Bhupendra Yadav in his visit to Fernandes' residence. While paying tributes to the former union minister, Shah said Fernandes stood steadfast to protect the country's democratic values and his political persona left an indelible mark on India's political history. Fernandes, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for several years, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday morning.