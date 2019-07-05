BJP politicos hail Union Budget 2019-20

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders hailed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that this is a budget which will make India a superpower. Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister, Giriraj Singh said that the budget has been made as per the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya called it a 'futuristic budget'.