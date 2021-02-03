BJP passes resolution lauding budget, govt's measures for farmers' welfare

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday passed a resolution commending the Union Budget and said that it has taken further measures to strengthen agriculture infrastructure, while underlining the Modi government's commitment to double the farmers' income.

At a virtual meeting of its national office-bearers which was chaired by party president J P Nadda and also attended by its state chiefs, the BJP said the budget will have far-reaching results with its emphasis on everyone's welfare and boosting people's ease-of-living, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said in a statement.

Health and welfare, inclusive development, innovation and research, minimum government maximum governance, wealth and infrastructure creation, and people's ease of living are the six pillars of the 2021-22 budget, he said, describing it as a foundational document for the new decade.

Asserting that the government has been taking several reformist steps do double farmers' income, get them the right price for their produce and to rule out any difficulty for them to sell their produce, the party said it has also undertaken measures to ensure that the money due to tillers is not appropriated by middlemen.

The government's historic decision to give Rs 6,000 to crores of farmers annually is a testimony of its pro-farmers policies, the party said.

A section of farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh has been protesting against three farm reform laws enacted by the government last year. The Centre has insisted that these acts are aimed at farmers' welfare and have offered to put their implementation on hold for 18 months to defuse the crisis.

The party hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and also lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget.

'This budget is dedicated to rural development, farmers' welfare, strengthening agricultural structure, boosting infrastructure, and futuristic changes in the health infrastructure,' it said.

It cannot be overlooked that the budget has come at a time when the world is yet to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, but it is also true that the sincerity, empathy and awareness exhibited by India in the fight against the disease has become 'an example recorded by history', the party said. PTI KR KR AAR AAR