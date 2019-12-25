BJP organises rally in support of CAA, NRC in Mumbai
BJP workers organised a rally in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Mumbai on December 25. Nation-wide protests have been intensified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on December 13, which sought to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who faced persecution in three neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and entered India before December 2014.