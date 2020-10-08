Clashes Break Out in WB BJP’s March to Nabanna; Cops Use Tear Gas

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers during the saffron party's march towards state secretariat, Nabanna, on Thursday, 8 October, to protest against the alleged killing of its workers.

At Howrah's Santragachi, the police used tear gas and water cannon on the BJP workers, police sources were cited by news agency PTI as saying.

The "star attraction" for the rally is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya, who landed in Kolkata on Wednesday.

West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during a protest at Hastings in Kolkata.



BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers. pic.twitter.com/T2om4xUxlq



— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

"The police is lathi charging our people...Stone-pelting is being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?" BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was quoted as saying by ANI as the march got underway.

Meanwhile, party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya accused CM Mamata Banerjee of trying to turn their peaceful demonstration into a violent protest. "Goons along with police pelted stones at us," he reportedly said.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

What the West Bengal Govt Said

On the eve of the march, being called the 'Nabanna Cholo Abhiyaan' by the BJP, the West Bengal government announced that the the secretariat will remain closed for two days due to "sanitisation works".

The West Bengal government also wrote to the BJP saying that their letter for the protest march reached the government at "the last minute". The letter cited the Supreme Court order on protests, saying that common areas cannot be blocked for the same.

The state also said that the rally should not have more than 100 people, categorically saying that the proposed 25,000 people in each of the small rallies that will culminate at Nabanna, is not permissible under the existing COVID-19 norms.

The government also reminded the BJP that section 144 of the CrPC is applicable around the secretariat and that they should plan to protest in an area where the same will not be violated.

The BJP, however, did not seem to pay heed to the government's letter as thousands of party workers gathered in different parts of Kolkata for the rally.

The rally path was highly fortified with strong police presence, and water tanks in place. All roads to the secretariat were also blocked.

Four rallies started from different parts of the city, led by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJYM Bengal president, Soumitra Khan, and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya. These rallies will then culminate and march towards Nabanna, said the BJP.

