People across India on Saturday hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. On one hand, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a press conference in the national capital and said BJP should officially name themselves as 'Betrayal Janata Party'.