BJP is not running by rule of law, but by rule of religion: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that UP government decision of initiating process on withdrawal of 131 riots cases is very regretful. "BJP is making fun of constitution. They are withdrawing cases against those people who are accused for making fifty thousand families homeless. On what basis are they withdrawing this case," Owaisi questioned. "Your duty is to convict them. With this it is clearly seen that BJP is not running with the rule of law but with rule of religion," he said. Uttar Pradesh Government has initiated the process on the withdrawal of 131 cases linked to the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. The cases include 13 of murder and 11 of attempt to murder.