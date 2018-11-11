BJP is not in a position to make promises in Chhattisgarh: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking in context of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying they are in no position to make promises any longer. Anand Sharma said, "BJP is not in a position to make promises in today's time or undermine Congress. Raman Singh has been the Chief Minister for 15 years and still this state is not considered amongst developed states of India. A large amount of population is still under the poverty levels."