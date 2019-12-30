BJP has no right to throw anyone out: CM Banerjee at anti-CAA rally

Continuing her strike against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held yet another protest rally in WB's Purulia. Addressing the demonstrators, Banerjee said, "India is for us. BJP doesn't have right to throw out someone. Our movement will continue for this purpose. Everybody will work together and live together with respect." Condemning the Centre's viewpoint on students' countrywide protest against CAA, Banerjee added, "When elections take place, our students vote. They can make Prime Minister after voting, but can't express their opinion? What democracy is that?"