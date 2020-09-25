BJP, NDA ready for Bihar polls right upto booth level: BJP leader Mangal Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were prepared for Assembly polls right down to the booth level, said BJP leader Mangal Pandey on Friday hours after the Election Commission announced polls dates in Bihar.

"The elections were of course awaited. The polling dates have been declared by the Election Commission today and we are ready for the three-phased elections. The BJP and the NDA have prepared their workers right down to the booth level," he told ANI.

Taking a dig at the Grand Alliance he said, "The grand alliance is like a boat which people are leaving."

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced earlier in the day.

According to the CEC, the date for issue of notification for the first phase will be October 1, last date of nomination is October 8, scrutiny of nominations October 9, last date for withdrawal of candidature October 12, and date of polling will be October 28. The counting of votes, for all phases, will be on November 10. (ANI)

