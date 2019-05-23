BJP, NDA dedicate this victory to public with humility: PM Modi

While addressing party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, there are only two castes in India-the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty. In the 21st century, we will have to empower the poor and those who want to help them." "They used to make fun of 'panna pramukhs', now they can see what power and importance a 'panna pramukh' has," PM added.