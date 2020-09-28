BJP national reshuffle exposes Bengal fault lines; Mukul Roy, Anupam Hazra get key posts, Rahul Sinha dumped

If the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) nationwide organisational reshuffle was meant to smooth out some wrinkles, it appears to have rumpled the fabric in a number of places as well. While no reshuffle of this magnitude can possibly be uncontroversial, some decisions taken with regard to West Bengal certainly look a bit on the quixotic side.

It is true that in trying to balance the forces and meet competing demands, the national leadership has been confronted by a number of particular problems, which put the exercise somewhat in context. We could start with the fact that the Assembly elections in Bengal are only about eight months away. On the back of the party's unexpected performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it obviously hopes to either win the state or emerge in the Assembly as a strong Opposition next year. Currently, on the basis of the 2019 election results, suitably disaggregated, the BJP holds 122 Assembly segments out of 294, against the Trinamool Congress's 163.

The second problem is the one that's really difficult to figure out because it directly impinges on both the reshuffle dynamics and the electoral calculus. This is the one that has been caused in roughly the last five years by a massive influx of leaders into the party at many levels from other organisations, mainly the Trinamool Congress and CPM. This influx has led to an exponential rise in conflicts of interest, rival claims and infighting.

On Saturday, some key changes were made in the national setup which affected Bengal. Leaving aside the many significant changes that do not affect Bengal, the three main changes were the award of a party position to Mukul Roy, who became one of the all-India national vice-presidents; the award of the post of national secretary to Anupam Hazra; and, almost seismically, the removal of long-time stalwart Rahul Sinha, a national secretary, from any party position whatsoever. He holds no office in the state unit either.

Alongside, was the uncontroversial appointment of Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht as a party spokesperson; and, significantly, the unspoken decision to maintain the status quo in respect of Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan's incumbency as president of the Bengal unit of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party's youth wing.

First, Roy. After having been sidelined in the Trinamool Congress, of which he had been as working president and virtual number two, in 2015, Roy had tried to float his own party but made no headway. In 2017, matters came to a head when he was suspended from the party. In November that year, he joined the BJP. But Roy's career in the party failed to set off any fireworks, most probably because he failed to engineer mass defections, which had been the implicit expectation.

One possible reason for Roy having so far been kept out of the party's inner councils despite his reputation in the context of Bengal as being a 'master political and electoral strategist', has been his running animosity with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, also the Lok Sabha member from Medinipur.

In the past weeks, Roy has met national leaders and has had some kind of dialogue with party president JP Nadda. Some deal must have been struck, but in the public domain, his role in the BJP's affairs in Bengal has not been defined. Given that Ghosh isn't known for doing 'outsiders' any favours, nothing can really be assumed.

Sinha's case is somewhat surreal. He's not exactly a new kid on the block. He's been around with the best of them. He was not only a national secretary for five years before being unceremoniously dumped, but he had also served two terms as president of the Bengal unit of the party, from 2009 to 2015. His own statement after being removed best expresses the position. "I have been serving the party for the last 40 years. In reward, I had to make way for a leader coming from Trinamool. I will wait for 12 to 15 days and announce my future course," he said on Saturday.

Sinha's description of Hazra is significant (and spot on), as is the declaration of intent. Hazra, unlike Roy or Sinha, is a lightweight. He became the Trinamool MP of Bolpur constituency (in Birbhum district) in 2014, but had no substantial organisational or political heft, though he was close to Anubrata Mondal, the Trinamool leader who controls the party's Birbhum unit.

Story continues