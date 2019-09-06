BJP MPs perform Yoga as part of 'Fit India' movement in Parliament premises

A Yoga session was conducted in the Parliament premises as a part of 'Fit India' movement on September 06. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, took part in the session. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur accompanied with Arjun Ram Meghwal also performed yoga. Several other members of Parliament (MP) took part in the Yoga session and performed various yoga asanas.