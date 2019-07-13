BJP MPs cleaning Parliament premises as part of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Hema Malini took part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in the Parliament premises today. Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla including other dignitaries also participated in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' initiative. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also accompanied the parliamentarians while cleaning the parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and hygienic India.