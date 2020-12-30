BJP MP Zafar Islam offers to restore Brig Usman's damaged grave

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Wednesday offered to restore the grave of Brig Mohammed Usman, a 1947-48 India-Pakistan war hero, which was found in a damaged state.

In a statement, Islam said he wants to repair the grave at the Jamia cemetery here as his party has always respected 'our soldiers who have made supreme sacrifices for our motherland'.

The grave of Usman, the seniormost officer who was killed in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, was found in a damaged state, and the Army has said that it is capable of taking care of the national hero's final resting place.

'The grave falls within the territorial jurisdiction of Jamia Millia Islamia so the administration should be responsible for the maintenance of the grave. And, if they cannot maintain it, the Army is fully capable of taking care of the grave of the war hero,' an Army source said.

Islam welcomed the Army's stand and said he would be happy to restore the grave.

The damage came to light after a portal, 'Heritage Times', shared photographs of the current condition of the grave.

A plaque adjoining the grave bears a eulogy to the officer who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra and honoured with the title of 'Naushera ka Sher' for his heroics before his martyrdom.

'Here lies the mortal remains of the brave son of soil, Late Brig Mohammed Usman, MVC (Posthumous). Decades and generations have passed, but his tomb stands testimony to the gallant saga of a true son of the motherland. It has and will continue to inspire future generations to come,' reads the plaque.