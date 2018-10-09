BJP MP Udit Raj questions #MeToo movement, calls it WRONG PRACTICE

BJP just can't keep away from controversies. Speaking on #MeToo movement BJP MP Udit Raj on Tuesday termed the movement in India a wrong practice. Udit Raj took to Twitter to express his view. MeToo movement is important but what is the relevance of making sexual harassemnt allegations against anybody ten year late? How will the truth in thses allagations be establishes after so long? "The person on whose the allegations will be leveled, how much it will tarnish his image is worth giving a thought'