BJP MP Steps in to Repair Grave of India-Pakistan War Hero Near Jamia

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam has stepped in to repair the damaged grave of “Nowshera ka Sher” Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the senior-most officer who laid down his life during the first India-Pakistan war of 1947-48.

The Indian Army, too, had come forth for the repair of the grave.

"My party has always put forces first and held them in highest regards. We owe everything to those who laid down their lives for mother India. As the matter has now been brought to my attention, I will get the grave repaired as soon as possible,” the BJP national spokesperson told CNN-News18.

Born in 1912 in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Brig Usman led his 50th Parachute Brigade to recapture Jhangar and Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir from the Pakistan army in 1948. It was in this battle that he was martyred.

He was buried at the Batla House graveyard near Jamia Millia Islamia.

Usman was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his gallant action during the India Pakistan war.