BJP MP Rama Devi gets emotional while remembering Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. BJP MP Rama Devi got emotional while speaking about former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. While speaking to ANI, Rama Devi said, "As long as I am breathing, I will stay connected with her. She has left this world but will live in a better place."