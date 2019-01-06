BJP MP mocks Sonia Gandhi says, she is still an 'Italian lady' despite being MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur attended the India Dialogues Conclave held in Delhi on Sunday. Speaking at the event, Anurag Thakur said, "Doesn't matter whether Christian Michel says it or not, they know who 'Italian lady' is, who 'Italian lady's son' is and who 'Mrs Gandhi' is. It's unfortunate that even after India electing her as Member of Parliament many times, she is still an 'Italian lady' for the world."