BJP MP flags-off cycle rally to celebrate PM Modi’s 70th birthday in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (ANI): The birthday greetings and good wishes have started pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on September 17. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and national general secretary Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion. The event took place in Delhi which began from India Gate and will culminate at Prime Minister’s residence. The entire nation is celebrating PM Modi’s birthday with different kinds of activities.