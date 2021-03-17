BJP MP demands Dinkar's house be declared national heritage

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Wednesday demanded that the house of renowned poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' in Bihar's Begusarai district be declared a national heritage, and said it will be a true tribute to India's art, culture and literature.

Raising the matter in Rajya Sabha, Sinha said poetry and literature have inspired generations across the world, and added that Dinkar's writings extensively revolve around human values and have promoted social awakening and universal moral attributes in the society.

He said the poet's works like 'Urvashi', 'Rashmirathi' and 'Prashuram ki Prateeksha' are acknowledged as part of world literature.

It is the duty of the society and government to preserve his legacy, he added.

The Ministry of Culture should declare his house a national heritage, the nominated member of the House said. PTI KR IJT IJT