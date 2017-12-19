BJP MLA sparks new controversy, calls Virat Kohli anti-national for marrying in Italy

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Tuesday sparked a new controversy as he said that star cricketer Virat Kohli is not a patriot because he chose Italy as his marriage destination. MLA Panna Lal Shakya asked why Virat and actress Anushka Sharma could not marry in India. "They earned money and fame in India but they didn't find any appropriate place to marry on the land where Lord Ram got married,"Shakya said. He added that they are unpatriotic for getting married in abroad. Panna Lal gave the controversial statement, while the launch event of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.