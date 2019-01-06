BJP MLA Raja Singh won't take oath in Telangana as pro-tem speaker is from AIMIM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh said that he will not take oath in front of pro-tem speaker as he is from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). "I don't want to take oath in front of a pro-tem speaker whose party is against Hindus. They never sing Vande Mataram and never say Bharat Mata ki Jai", said Raja Singh. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan will be pro-tem speaker of Telangana Assembly. He will take oath as speaker on January 17.