BJP has misused all investigative agencies in National Herald Case: Anand Sharma

After Supreme Court (SC) of India allowed Income Tax (I-T) department to continue with the tax re-assessment for the year 2011-12 of Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes, Congress Leader Anand Sharma said, "National Herald newspaper played a vital role during the independence movement of India. It is like a heritage of Indian independence movement for Congress party and also for all of us to witness."

"Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked with ill intentions on this entire matter. They have completely misused all the investigative agencies in this regard," he added."They are unable to accept the true history of the nation. They even cannot accept the struggle of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru ji. He gave a very strong base to the formation of this nation" he further stated.