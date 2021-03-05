BJP List of Candidates For Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Check 70 Names Announced by Bharatiya Janata Party For Vidhan Sabha Polls

Guwahati, March 5: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Friday announced its candidates on 70 seats out of the overall 126 constituency in Assam. The saffron party has given eight seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) while 26 to Asom Gana Parishad, Arun Singh, BJP's National General Secretary said while addressing a press conference. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

The incumbent Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will contest the assembly poll from Majuli. While the current deputy CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been fielded from Jalukbari Assembly constituency. The duo has contested the assembly elections from their constituencies earlier as well, said Singh. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

BJP's Candidate List for Assam Assembly Elections 2021:

BJP's Assam candidate list comes a day after the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) met to finalise the names of members to be fielded in the upcoming polls and their respective constituency. Senior party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonawal, party state in-charge Baijayant Panda were in attendance.

The Bhartiya Janta Party formed government in Assam first time in 2016 and is keen to retain its power in the state. The Assembly elections in Assam will be conducted in three phases from March 27 to April 6. Assembly Election Results 2021 will be declared on May 2.