BJP leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj at her residence

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest. BJP leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Hema Malini paid tribute to former EAM Sushma Swaraj at her residence today. Meanwhile, National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan also paid their last respect to Sushma Swaraj. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and BJP MP from Bihar's Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy too paid their last tribute to former EAM at her residence.