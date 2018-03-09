BJP leaders attend swearing in ceremony of Biplab Deb in Agartala

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind attended the swearing in ceremony of Biplab Kumar Deb in Agartala. BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were present among the other dignitaries on the occasion. Jishnu Deb Burman was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. The BJP Government in Tripura comes after 25 years of unchallenged rule of Communist Party of India (M).