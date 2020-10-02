BJP Leader Who Threatened to Hug WB CM if He Gets COVID Tests +Ve

BJP leader Anupam Hazra, who had threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with Covid-19, has tested positive for the disease, reported PTI.

Anupam Hazra was recently appointed as BJP National Secretary from Bengal.

Hazra has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, reported PTI.

Also Read: BJP Leader’s ‘Will Hug Mamata If I Have COVID-19’ Remark Stirs Row

On Thursday, 1 October Hazra complained of uneasiness, and his samples were tested for coronavirus.

Soon after becoming the BJP national secretary from West Bengal, Anupam Hazra created a stir by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected with COVID-19.

Hazra's comments came during a media interaction on 27 September at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas where he and a large number of BJP workers flouted social distancing norms and did not even wear masks.

A police complaint was filed against him by Trinamool Congress' Refugee Cell for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state reported NDTV. The complaint was filed at the Siliguri police station in Darjeeling district where CM Mamata Banerjee has gone for a three-day visit to hold an administrative review of North Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

