BJP Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

A BJP leader was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 17 August, reports said.

The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmad Dar, who was serving as the party's constituency president of HS Bugh in Kulgam.

Parties and political leaders, including the BJP, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the incident.

Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar & there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies & condolences to his family. https://t.co/GVQJM8FdVU — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 17, 2021

Terrible news from Kulgam. Javved Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack & send my heartfelt condolences to Javved’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. https://t.co/hpNH09u4g0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 17, 2021

JKNC unequivocally condemns the assassination of BJP leader Javved Ahmad in Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice & such dastardly acts are a hindrance to peace in Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief. — JKNC (@JKNC_) August 17, 2021

