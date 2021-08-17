BJP Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

The Quint
·1-min read

A BJP leader was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 17 August, reports said.

The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmad Dar, who was serving as the party's constituency president of HS Bugh in Kulgam.

Parties and political leaders, including the BJP, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the incident.

. Read more on India by The Quint.How Other Countries Can Help Afghanistan as It Spirals into ChaosBJP Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam . Read more on India by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories