BJP Leader La Ganesan Appointed as New Governor of Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, 22 August, appointed senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu La Ganesan as the new governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La Ganesan to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President.

The development comes two days after former Governor Najma Heptulla retired from the position on 20 August.

Interestingly, Ganesan had also replaced Heptulla as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Najma A Heptulla was sworn in as the governor of Manipur in August 2016.

Before being appointed as the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP unit, he was a Pracharak in RSS.

Ganesan has also served as the National Secretary and then as the Vice President of BJP at the national level. Post which, he was selected as the President of BJP's Tamil Nadu state unit.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the DMK president congratulated Ganesan on being appointed as the governor and addressed him as an elder brother. "Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan...who has a long political experience," Stalin said in the tweet.

