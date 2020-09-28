BJP Leader’s ‘Will Hug Mamata If I Have COVID-19’ Remark Stirs Row

Soon after becoming the BJP national secretary from West Bengal, Anupam Hazra created a stir by saying that he will hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected with COVID-19.

Hazra's comments came during a media interaction on Sunday, 27 September at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas where he and a large number of BJP workers flouted social distancing norms and did not even wear masks.

When asked, Hazra told reporters (as quoted by the Hindustan Times), “Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by corona they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have corona (get infected). She treated victims of the disease pathetically. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that."

A police complaint was filed against him by Trinamool Congress' Refugee Cell for derogatory remarks against a woman and head of the state, reported NDTV. The complaint was filed at the Siliguri police station in Darjeeling district where CM Mamata Banerjee has gone for a three-day visit to hold an administrative review of North Bengal.

Hazra had switched from TMC before the 2019 Lok Sabha and was defeated by ruling party's candidate Mimi Chakraborty from the Jadavpur constituency.

Reacting to his comment, BJP's newly appointed vice-president Mukul Roy said, "Those in positions of responsibility must be careful about what they speak."

On Saturday, 26 September, Hazra replaced party vetran Rahul Sinha as the BJP state president.

