BJP leader calls for chopping off Azam Khan's head for his comments on Rama Devi

In a controversial statement, BJP leader Aftab Advani on Thursday called for chopping off Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's head for his comment over MP Rama Devi. "Azam Khan's comment on woman MP Rama Devi is condemnable. We strongly condemn it and want to request the government of India that his head should be chopped off and left hanging from the door of Parliament..so that people like Azam Khan such as Asaduddin Owaisi who are there should know that what happens to those who insult women," he said in the video. "Insult to women should not be tolerated now. First, it was Jaya Prada, and now he has made lewd comments on the MP. This is condemnable. (bahut behuda bayan hai) I have earlier said this too that this old man has gone mad (ye budhha pagal ho chuka hai). It is necessary to kill him like a mad dog. He has become harmful to our country," Aftab said. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday stoked controversy in the Lok Sabha with his objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House as BJP members sought an apology from him.