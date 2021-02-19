BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at National Conference, PDP and Congress leaders for showing Jammu and Kashmir in a 'bad light' during the two-day visit of foreign envoys to the union territory.

He said opposing the Centre's moves for the sake of it has become a habit of the Valley-based political leadership.

In a statement issued here, Gupta also condemned the killing of two policemen in a terrorist attack in Srinagar earlier in the day, saying such attempts to derail the peace process will never succeed.

Reacting to statements made by NC, PDP and Congress leaders criticising the foreign envoys' visit, the BJP leader said, 'Opposing all moves of the government of India for the sake of opposition has become the habit of the Valley-based political leadership.' 'They have become so insensitive that they cannot even restrain themselves from stooping low when a foreign delegation is in the UT that too for gauging the ground reality,' he said.

A delegation of 24 envoys from Europe and Africa arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on February 17 for assessing the situation following the scrapping of the erstwhile state's special status in 2019.

Taking a swipe at the envoys' visit, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had asked them to send 'real tourists' from their countries. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti had termed the visit an effort by the Centre to paint an 'all-is-well' picture of the situation in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir had termed the visit a 'guided tour' and criticised the government for not facilitating a meeting of mainstream parties with the visiting envoys.

Gupta said, 'Although the statements by Mehbooba, Omar and Mir are quite distasteful, the emissaries have been told what the true picture is and therefore attempts by the aforesaid parties to a create a false narrative have been foiled successfully.' Condemning the terrorist attack in Srinagar, the former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, 'The country is now being steered by a strong leadership and such attempts to derail the peace process will never succeed. Very soon our security forces will tame each and every entity in J&K which is playing a role detrimental to the country.' Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are determined to make Jammu and Kashmir a paradise on earth and one of the best tourist destinations.