BJP leader Amit Malviya calls out Arvind Kejriwal for vaccine shortage in Delhi

India has been suffering from a shortage of vaccines in the whole country due to various reasons, especially in the national capital. Blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Amit Malviya Tweeted and said that " You wanted the freedom to procure vaccine. You were given the option. You did nothing." He further asked the Delhi government that where are the 1.3 crore vaccines ordered on 26Apr? Concluding his Tweet, he said "You are good for nothing. You couldn’t even manage beds, oxygen etc. People died." The blame game between the Centre and state government began after the decentralization of vaccines procurement for the mass vaccination drive. Watch out for the video for more information.