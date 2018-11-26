BJP Holds No Patent On Ram Mandir, It Belongs to All: Uma Bharti

Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti on Monday, 26 November, said she appreciates Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts towards constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and appealed to all political parties to support the demand.

"“Yes, I appreciate Thackeray for his effort. The BJP doesn’t have a patent on Ram Mandir... Lord Ram is everybody’s. I appeal to everyone, including the SP, BSP, Akali Dal, Owaisi, Azam Khan, etc, to come forward and support the construction of the temple.”" - Uma Bharti, Union Cabinet Minister, to ANI

This came a day after two of Bharti’s party leaders – Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Ballia lawmaker Surendra Singh – accused the Shiv Sena of "hijacking" the BJP's Ayodhya agenda.

"There is no problem in Thackeray catching a glimpse of Ram Lalla... But, had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have prevented Uddhav from doing whatever he is doing," Maurya had said.

“The Shiv Sena had no role in the temple movement or even in the Dharam Sabha, though Balasaheb Thackeray would support the Vishwa Hindu Parishad,” he added.

Lakhs of RSS and VHP workers organised a day-long ‘Dharam Sabha’ on Sunday, 25 November, in Ayodhya to demand speedy construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was also in Ayodhya for similar purposes. Speaking to the media, Thackeray said he was only in Ayodhya to express the sentiments of Indians and Hindus across the world, who are waiting for a Ram temple.

"If you (BJP) had to go to a court (on the issue of the Ram temple), then you shouldn't have raked up the matter in your election campaigns and manifestos. You should have clearly said 'bhaiyyon aur behno’, please forgive us, this is yet another jumla by us. I have come to tell you not play with the sentiments of Hindus." Thackeray had said in Ayodhya.

