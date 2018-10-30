It is BJP govt's responsibility to bring back normalcy in Kashmir: Asaduddin Owaisi

The president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to ANI supported the Indian Army for targeting Pakistan Army's administrative headquarters along the Line of Control (LoC) near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "As the report says that an action has been taken, I'm sure the Army has taken decision according to the needs and requirements. Of course, we are with our Army which is trying to stop terrorists entering our country through the LoC. But the fact of the matter is also that it is the responsibility of BJP government to bring back normalcy in the Kashmir".