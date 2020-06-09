Has BJP Govt Kept its Promise Of Eliminating Militancy in J&K?

During the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A in August 2019, the BJP government at the Centre had claimed that the withdrawal of the special constitutional status from Jammu and Kashmir, and breaking the State into two Union Territories (UTs), would uproot terrorism and usher in an era of peace, development, tourism and grassroots democracy.

Every shred of that promise has been elusive in virtually the 10-month-long lockdown in Kashmir, even as the last three months could be conveniently attributed to the countrywide shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What a Congress Sarpanch’s Murder in J&K Means

The Congress party’s sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti’s murder in broad daylight, in his village of Lukabhawan, Larkipora, in southern Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, 8 June 2020, is the first major setback to the government’s ambitions and intentions for a host of reasons. Forty-year-old Bharti represented not only the Panchayati Raj institutions at the grassroots level, but also a promise of the return and rehabilitation of over 300,000 Kashmiri Pandits living in Jammu, Delhi and other Indian cities after their mass migration due to outbreak of insurgency in 1989-90.

Bharti was also a shining star of Kashmir’s centuries-old ethos of composite culture and secularism. His family was among thousands of the displaced Pandits who lived in Jammu for six years but returned to their home in 1996 when security forces had wiped out major chunks of militancy, and the first Parliamentary and Assembly elections had been held after imposition of the President’s Rule. All three major massacres of the resident Kashmiri Pandits took place in the post-1996 period —Sangrampora (1997), Wandhama (1998) and Nadimarg (2003) — but Bharti, with the family, stood his ground.

Congress’s Bharti Had the Support of Local Muslims

“It was not the Indian Army, Farooq Abdullah or Mufti Sayeed who encouraged them to stay put. It was us, the people, we the residents of Larkipora and all adjoining villages, who assured them safety and a sense of security. They were the only family which had returned from migration. Ajay’s father used to be a teacher at the higher secondary school. They were very popular and never felt insecure,” said a schoolteacher of the Lukabhawan hamlet, wishing anonymity and fearing the situation had now ‘changed’. “Now every second day we witness killings and encounters. We haven’t seen this kind of fear of the gun in the last over 20 years. Apparently, as a consequence of Islamophobia across several Indian States, our youths are getting radicalised at an alarming pace. Of course, uncontrolled social media is playing a key role in this transformation.”

The middle-aged schoolteacher narrated how the local Muslim population had supported Bharti with fervour and enthusiasm, despite threats from militant groups, and elected him as their sarpanch in the Panchayat elections of November 2018. “He got 51 votes, almost all from Muslims, against 10 of his rivals who belonged to the BJP. He helped everybody in getting ration cards, KCC (Kisan Credit Card) loans and rural development works. He also developed his own apple orchard with a KCC loan and grew as an inspiration for many of our villages,” said the Muslim schoolteacher.

Others in the village narrated how Bharti’s brutal killing brought a pall of gloom down on sprawling neighbourhoods in Anantnag-Kokernag-Dooru belt as scores of women were seen rushing to console the Pandit family. There were emotional scenes as the body was despatched to Jammu for cremation around midnight, and the house was locked. Bharti’s father, wife, sister and two daughters, besides some Muslim neighbours, carried the body all the way to Jammu. Over a hundred people, mostly Kashmiri Pandits and local BJP leaders, attended the cremation at Shakti Nagar.

‘Majority of Kashmiri Muslims Want Pandits to Stay With Them’

Contrary to a woman’s frantic outbursts that “everybody in Kashmir is a Pakistani and should be thrown out of our Hindu country”, Bharti’s father Omkar Nath sounded incredibly sober, calm and composed after the cremation. “Most of the people in Kashmir are our well-wishers. They sincerely want us to return and live there. Four-five Muslim youths provided us with vehicles and escorted us to Jammu. They are still here. But there are some anti-national elements and fundamentalists who don’t want Kashmiri Pandits to live there. They have always hated us,” he asserted.

