BJP govt couldn't evict China but using strength to evict 8 opposition MPs: Ahmed Patel

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Monday said that the BJP government could not evict China and COVID-19 but they are using their strength to evict eight opposition MP's who are standing up for farmer's rights.

Taking to Twitter, Patel said, "The strong BJP government couldn't evict China, couldn't evict the Coronavirus and couldn't evict the Crisis the economy is facing But they are using their strength to evict 8 opposition MP's And reason to evict? Standing up for farmer's rights."

Meanwhile, the Congress party has condemned the "brazen and undemocratic manner" in which members of the Rajya Sabha were "expelled" from the House and said that the party will protest to restore the status quo.

Addressing a press conference with party colleagues at Vijay Chowk, outside Parliament House, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the move was against the procedures and rules of the parliamentary system.

Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the "Central Government has been scuttling dissent voices in and outside the parliament".

All the eight MPs who were on Monday suspended from the Upper House announced an indefinite protest in the Parliament premises.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday during the passage of the farm bills.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

