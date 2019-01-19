BJP forming alliance with CBI and ED, Opposition allying with people of India: Akhilesh Yadav

Government at massive 'Unite India' rally in Kolkata today. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav taking a jibe at BJP said, "To tease us, they (BJP) say we've a lot of contenders for PM's post, we say people will decide who'll become PM. As elections are approaching, you're forming alliance with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) while we're forming alliance with people of India." The rally has been dubbed as a pre-cursor of grand alliance of opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders are present at the rally.