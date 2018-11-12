BJP established it's foothold in South India under Ananth Kumar's leadership: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister expressed his condolences on the sudden demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Monday. "It is a great loss to the country, Karnataka and the party. He had a very high standing in the BJP and it was under his leadership that the party got its first foothold established in southern parts of India," said Arun Jaitley. Five-time Member of Parliament (MP) Ananth Kumar passed away at the age of 59 in Bengaluru in wee hours on Monday due to cancer.