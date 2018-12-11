BJP is like drowning ship which people are finally leaving: Sharad Yadav

After the resignation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha's resignation from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Narendra Modi government suffered a massive unsuspecting blow. The Opposition took no time in using it to strengthen its ammunition against Prime Minister Modi. Comments, reactions and criticism flew thick and fast from different sides. Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader and Senior politician Sharad Yadav said, "Now, current situation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is like a drowning ship so people are leaving and finally running away from them". "Upendra Kushwaha ji has already left their alliance and let's see what all will happen in the near future. At present the nation is facing several issues because of the current rule of the BJP", he added. "Resignation of RBI Governor Urjit Patel will give a wrong message in the entire world about India's economy and overall progressive development. The kind of efforts Rahul Gandhi has put in during election campaigning shows that he's the future of India", he further stated.