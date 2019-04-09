BJP is doing dirty politics for vote: Ahmed Patel on I-T raids

While speaking to ANI, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on recent I-T raids said, "They will use my name, that's obvious and they will use my name everywhere. BJP is making baseless comments, they are making fake allegation. For the sake of vote they are doing such dirty politics and people of India knows it very well who is 'Chor'." Patel has landed into a controversy after a picture of him with an AICC worker, whose residence was being raided by the Income-Tax department, emerged on Monday.